A former Franklin resident, James Ellis Garrett, age 76, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence.
A memorial service was held Saturday, September 4 at Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Garrett and Charles Clyde Boyd Garrett. He was a carpenter and retired from International Paper Company.
Garrett was preceded in death by two sons, James Bradley Garrett and Charles Scott Garrett; and his grandson, James Scott Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Gwendolyn Garman Garrett of Goodlettsville; two daughters, Angela Lane (Tommy Moore) and Janet Raymer (Pamela) all of Goodlettsville; one son, Paul Garrett of Goodlettsville; sister, Vickie Merideth of Morgantown; grandsons, James Andrew Garrett, Joshua Lee Garrett, Jeremy Alan Jones, Justin Allen Thomas, Christian Tyler Garrett, James Jessie and Michael Jessie; granddaughters, Victoria Jessie and Amy Marie Bell; 14 great grandchildren and two great grand “pups.”
He loved hunting, fishing, UK basketball and all his critters, which included five dogs and 10 cats.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com