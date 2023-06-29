Lydia Ann Mast Schmucker, 74, of Stanardsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at her home.
She was born on November 27, 1948 to the late Mahlon J. Mast and Gertrude Nora Troyer Mast. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Alton Mast, Clarence Mast, John Mast, and Mahlon, Mast, Jr.; sisters, Amanda Miller, Mary Miller, and Emma Kuhns.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence M. Schmucker; daughters, Nora Kay Troyer and Leanna May Glick; sons, Robert Martin Schmucker and Nelson Ray Schmucker; sisters, Gertie Mast, Laura Mast, and Anna Troyer; grandchildren, Bethany Troyer Kipps, Meredith Troyer Martin, Julie Troyer Yoder, Kendall Troyer, Benson Troyer, Norabeth Miller, Rhonda Yoder, Mari Schmucker, Amy Mast, Sarah Eby, Lydia Glick, Curtis Glick, Andrew Glick, Landon Schmucker, Tristan Schmucker, Cassandra Schmucker, Miranda Schmucker; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Autumn, and Miles Kipps, Bryce, Annabell, Berkly, and Clark Martin, Ivana and Camellia Miller, and Amber Eby.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 21 at Oak Grove Mennonite Church in Aroda, Virginia with interment in the church cemetery. Lamar Hochstetler officiated.
Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Virginia was in charge of the arrangements.