Linda Sue Brown, age 75, of Franklin, died Sunday, February 19, 2023 in Franklin.
The family chose cremation. There was no service.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 5:31 am