Connie Armstrong, age 64, of Franklin, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 27 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Blackjack Cemetery in Simpson County.
Updated: December 30, 2021 @ 2:39 am
