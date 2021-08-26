Carolyn Davis Harper, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ms. Harper was born February 20, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. She was a retired teacher’s assistant for Muhlenberg County School System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Harper; parents, Joe and Margaret Davis; and sister, Joan Tooley.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Jeff) Lewis of Franklin; grandson, Ben Lewis of Franklin; sister, Patty (Glen) Tate of Powderly; and nephew Lance Tate of Powderly.
Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, August 11 at Wyatt’s Chapel Cemetery in Muhlenberg County with Brother Bob Kubasch officiating. Burial followed.
Tucker Funeral Home in Central City was in charge of the arrangements.
