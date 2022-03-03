Jimmy L. Uhls, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10:09 p.m. at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Blackjack Cemetery in Simpson County.
Jimmy was born on December 6, 1956 in Simpson County, to the late James D. Uhls and the late Georgia (Brownsfield) Lee.
He is survived by an aunt, Ann Brownsfield Reeder of Bowling Green; an uncle, Ross Uhls of Franklin; and several cousins.
Jimmy was a farmer. He was a member of the Kentucky State Tractor Pullers. Jimmy enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Blackjack Cemetery, c/o Kenneth Utley. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.