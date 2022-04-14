Jimmy W. Tuck, age 83, of Franklin, died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Franklin-Simpson Nursing and Rehab Center in Franklin.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at Sulphur Spring Cemetery. No visitation will precede the service.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Edgie and Velma Tuck.
He was a farmer in the west Simpson community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Boles Tuck.
Survivors include his children, Barry Tuck of Franklin and his daughter, Dr. Jana Tuck (William Bahn) of New Mexico; his sister, Priscilla Johnson of Franklin; grandchildren, Cassie Tuck, Kenny Wayne Tuck and Kaeleigh Tuck all of Franklin.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com