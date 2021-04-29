Ethel “Sissy” Moreland, age 82, of Franklin, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 at 8:01 PM at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. Visitation and funeral was Sunday, April 25th, 2021 at the Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street. Mrs. Moreland’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. with visiting hours from 2-4 at the Paris Church Of Christ, 1923 Main St., Paris, KY. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.