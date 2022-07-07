Antha Maydell Barnett Carroll (“Mickey”) died on May 9, 2022 of heart failure after a stroke.
She was survived by her husband of 64 years, Carl Carroll, and her daughter, Pamela Carroll.
She was born and raised in Franklin and moved to Louisville when she married in 1957.
She was the youngest of five children, was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings.
Her funeral was held May 14 in Louisville. Burial was beside her parents, Getty Barnett Sr. and Ruth Ferrell Barnett at Stevenson United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin.