John David Shelton, age 65, of Franklin, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Cremation was chosen. No memorial service is scheduled.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Earl Shelton and Ozella Johns Shelton.
He was an employee of the former Potter & Brumfield.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Shelton.
Survivors include sisters, Suzanne Crabtree of Nashville, Glen Lott of North Carolina and Brenda Reynolds of Hawaii; brother, Ronnie Shelton of Franklin.
