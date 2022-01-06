Virga Lou Sanger Link, age 84, of Franklin, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Friday, December 31 with burial in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery in Allen County.
A native of Hammond, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Joy Sanger and Lulabelle Allen Sanger. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Link and a son, William Wayne Link.
She served faithfully in ministry for 60 years alongside her husband before his death. Ms. Link loved playing the piano, which she did up until two months before her death. She loved being a friend to people and visited with her neighbors daily while residing at Chandler’s Park Assisting Living in Bowling Green.
She is survived by two children, Cynthia Lou Link Duncan (Dan) of Somerset, Kentucky and Edward Allen Link (Lesley) of Franklin; daughter in law, Anita Link of Somerset; one sister, Norma Wagner of Crown Point, Indiana; one brother, Virgil Sanger (Donna) of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Phillip Duncan (Angela Long) of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Amber Duncan Burton (Justin) of Nancy, Kentucky, Victoria Link Sutton (Bobby) of Somerset, Hailey Link Harrison Link and Hatcher Link all of Franklin; great grandchildren, Trevor Price Duncan, Hunter Dale Burton, Hank Allen Burton, Graham Nash Duncan, Calan Long and Rylan Long along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Chandler Park Assisted Living in Bowling Green for the excellent care and the love shown their mother while she was a resident there.
