Larry Lee Weems, age 77, of Franklin, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at The Medical Center in Franklin.
A graveside service was held Wednesday March 24 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late J. C. Weems and Lilly Perdue Weems.
He attended Calvary Baptist Church. He will be remembered as an avid fisherman and enjoyed his time in Okeechobee, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his sister, June Evelyn Cassetty.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Weems of Franklin; two sons, Jeff Weems (Holly) of Franklin and Scotty Weems (Christina) of White House, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Lizzy Weems, Zac Weems Ayden Weems and Macalye Weems; uncles, Don and Rosie Weems of Indianapolis and Wayne and Sue Weems of Indianapolis along with several nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134