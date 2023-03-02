A former Franklin resident, Cora Lee McGlothlin Orvis, age 95, of Portland, Tennessee, died Friday, February 24, 2023 at Sumner Regional Hospital in Gallatin, Tennessee. She was born August 24, 1927.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28 at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial followed in Blue Door Cemetery in Mitchellville, Tennessee.
A native of Sumner County Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William Walter McGlothlin and Willie Ann Bernard McGlothlin. She was retired from the Simpson County Health Department and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and tried to watch every game and keep up with the stats. She loved working in the yard and flowerbed. Being with family and friends was her greatest past time. She loved to laugh!
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah K. (Thomas D.) Null of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Jo Lee (Jon Kris) of Portland, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Nan (Phillip) Mallory of Odessa, Florida, T. J. (Katie) Oates of Franklin and Jake (Amber) Collins of Versailles, Kentucky; six great grandchildren, Ethan Collier, April Joyner, Sophie Franklin, Faith Collier, Slayden Oates and Winnie Oates; five great great grandchildren, Creed, Cash, Eben, Sutton and Saylor along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Denver S. Orvis; son, Winferd Leondias Violett, II (Winn); granddaughter, Emily Nicole Wright (Nikki); eight siblings, Ella Mae McGlothlin Farmer, Charles T. McGlothlin, Woodrow W. McGlothlin, Alma Bernice McGlothlin, Roberta N. McGlothlin Castile, James E. McGlothlin, C. M. McGlothlin and Sue Ann McGlothlin Russell.
