Jimmy Lawrence Pitt, husband, father, grandfather and friend, was born on June 23, 1938. He went to be with his savior and Lord peacefully early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023 surrounded by his family that he so deeply loved.
Jim was born in Adairville and was the son of Lawrence Owen and Nannie Mae Pitt. He graduated from Simpson County High School where he met the love of his life, Janice Shelton. They married in December of 1958 and lived many places before finally settling on Athens, Tennessee as their forever home.
Jim was an entrepreneur who served his Athens community in various organizations including president of the Kiwanis Club, the Economic Development Authority, and the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, where in 1989 he was named Man of the Year. He also founded the highly successful Mid-East Tennessee Regional Fair, and proudly served on the Board of the Athens Community Hospital for a number of years. At the time of his passing he was co-founder and CEO of Polyform, Inc. of Decatur, Tennessee.
Jim served his country in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis.
A devout member of First Baptist Church in Athens, he worshiped God with both his words and service.
While his life was full of professional achievements and leadership roles, his greatest accomplishment was his family.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Joe Pitt and Bobby Pitt; his parents, Nannie Mae and Lawrence Owen Pitt.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Janice Pitt, and children, Jeffrey Lawrence Pitt (Frankie) and Kimberly Pitt Womac (Jimmy); grandchildren, Jarrod Lawrence Pitt, Ashleigh Pitt Brown (Hunter), and Lukas James Womac (Halee); great-grandchildren, Hadley and Willa Pitt, and William and Charlotte Brown.
A funeral service was conducted Thursday, June 8 at First Baptist Church of Athens with Dr. Bill Henard and The Rev. Drew Dyers officiating. Entombment was in McMinn Memory Gardens mausoleum.
Pallbearers were Richard Self, Steve Self, Luke Womac, Greg Cox, Charlie Byers, Jarrod Pitt, Hunter Brown, James Lamar Dugan, Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Don Self, John Forgety, Bob Moore, Raj Tirbany, Patrick West, Andrew Moore, Jimmy Womac, William Gentry, Travis Barnett and Carey Hicks.
You may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com.
Contributions are welcome to the Legacy Building Fund of First Baptist Church, 305 Ingleside Avenue, Athens, Tennessee 37303, which was his philanthropic passion.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Lawrence Pitt.