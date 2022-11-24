Gary Summers, age 76, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:04 p.m. at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 19 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Gary was born on October 13, 1946 to the late Jack Summers and Louise Summers, whom survives. He is also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Harper Odell Tuck.
He is also survived by his wife of 24 years, Cindy Summers; five children, Dawn Johnson of Bowling Green, Melissa Jones (Steve) of Franklin, Jay Austin (Carrie) of Portland, Tennessee, Jamie Summers (Natalie) of Franklin and John Summers (Erin) of Franklin; 12 grandchildren, Tawni, Erik, Jackson, Maeson, Logan, Coleson, Kasen, Little Gracie, Tanner, Mackenzie, Noah, and Big Gracie; 12 great-grandchildren, Javin, Kanyon, River, Paisley, Caiden, Gracelynn, Karson, Samara, Nya, Zoey, Sadie and Allie; best friend/brother, Tommy Turner (Wanda); and a large group of racing family.
Gary was a member of West Madison Church in Franklin. Gary was a member of the NHRA and holds several national records with his six racecars. He and Cindy enjoyed traveling to several states to race. They made many friends while racing and continue those close friendships.
Gary’s love of antique, unique and fast acts show in his collection of over two hundred and forty cars.
Gary’s love for farming is reflected in the thousands of acres that make up Summers Farms. His goal was to buy land whenever he could so that Jamie, John, and the grandsons would be able to keep Summers Farms going for many years to come.
Gary and Cindy loved to travel and always took a winter vacation to several different destinations throughout the years. Aruba was their favorite spot.
Although Gary could put out a gruff first impression on most people, he was a super nice man and was always willing to help anyone in need.
As Gary started to slow down in the field, he enjoyed driving around with Cindy in his smart car or his Ranger, looking at the crops and watching the guys harvesting.
Gary loved all of the grand and great-grandchildren, and did a good job of spoiling. Each have nicknames that he gave them. They each have their own special relationship with him.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the FFA, c/o Franklin-Simpson High School, 400 South College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134, attn: Felicia Dalton or Sam Evans. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
