Johnny Wayne Robbins w-pic

Johnny Wayne Robbins, age 77, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 26 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family burial followed the service.
Johnny was born on February 8, 1946 in Auburn to the late Garland Robbins and the late Frances (Porter) Robbins. He is also preceded in death by a son, Ben Robbins.
He is survived by three daughters, Julie Hazzard of Lexington, Amy Williams (Jeff) of Monroe, North Carolina and Laura Smith (Andy) of Danville; six grandchildren, Kelsey Garrett, Jackson Smith, Harrison Hazzard, Porter Hazzard, Ava Smith and Chase Robbins; three great-grandchildren, Brady Garrett, Vivian Garrett and Elijah Garrett; two sisters, Mary Rowell (Woody) and Janey Buttermore (Bob) both of Morehead City, North Carolina; and a niece and nephew.
Johnny was a member of Auburn Baptist Church in Auburn. He was a former member of the Antique Tractor Club in Auburn. Johnny was a farmer all of his life. He was an avid toy train and antique farm equipment collector.
