Joyce Kathleen Gregory, age 85, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Portland, Tennessee.
Joyce was born on March 21, 1937 in Franklin to the late Willie Bilbrey and the late Perlie Gore Bilbrey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ethridge Gregory; four children; Steve Gregory, Holly Gregory, Randy Gregory and Penny Gregory; a great-grandchild, Zac; and eight siblings, Cecil Bilbrey, Sterling Bilbrey, Chan Bilbrey, Clay Bilbrey, James Bilbrey, Bobby Bilbrey, Ruby Davidson, and Loree Moody.
She is survived by her four children; David Gregory (Linda) of Rockfield, Sheila Hughes of Owensboro, Mark Gregory of Bowling Green and Roger Gregory of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, Tammy Markham, Holly Hatfield, Steven Gregory, Cameron Gregory (Ryanne), Shane Gregory (Allison), Kevin Gregory, Krissy Gregory, Allison Gregory (Dillon), and Jennifer Gregory; 10 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Warren and Kayden Hughes, Hannah, Lexie, Keaton, Kaylynn, Alexa, Autumn, and Kailee Gregory; one sister, Frankie Kirby; and one brother, Paul Bilbrey (Helen).
Ms. Gregory was a retired transportation technician for the Kentucky State Highway Department. She enjoyed traveling and big family get togethers. Joyce loved her family dearly. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
