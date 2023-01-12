Donna Ruth Phillips, age 58, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late William “Sonny” Phillips and Virginia Richardson Phillips. Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Phillips and her maternal grandmother, Ruth Mier.
She was a 1982 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School.
Survivors include her sister, Ann Payne of Franklin; brother, Bill Phillips of Franklin and her uncle, Jeffrey Crowder of Indiana along with several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com