Nancye Link Key, age 78, of Franklin, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 12 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Updated: August 19, 2021 @ 8:20 am
