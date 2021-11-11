Ann T. Fleming, age 81, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:58 p.m. at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 9 at the Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Ann was born August 1, 1940 in Simpson County to the late Donlean Turner and the late Rosie M. Poston Turner. She was preceded in death by a son, Doug Fleming; a grandson, David Fleming, Jr.; and a brother, Bobby D. Turner.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry Fleming; two children, David Fleming of Franklin and Robby Fleming of Franklin; six grandchildren, Lynna Fleming, JB Fleming, Jake Fleming, Pamela Roberts, Noah Johnson, Jordan Rolett; 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Thurman of Franklin, Bettie Biggs of Franklin, Linda Turner of Franklin; several nieces and nephews.
Ann was a member of the Bethel Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School, class of 1958. She was retired Deputy Clerk for the Simpson County Court Clerk’s Office. She enjoyed picture taking and flower gardening, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of Marie Pitts, 1006 Seng Ave., Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
