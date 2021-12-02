Marie Griggs Johnson, age 93, of Lafayette, Tennessee passed away Saturday morning, November 27, 2021 at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette. w-pic
Funeral services for Marie Griggs Johnson were conducted Tuesday, November 30 from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Royce Key officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Gregg Johnson, John Peay, Jonathan Peay, Barney Wooten, Lee Wooten & Ronnie Johnson served as pallbearers. BJ Clendenin, Kevin Cothron, Kyle Cothron, Gus Fisher, Ricky Gammons, Jimmy Glover, Bill Jones, & Mike Whittemore.
Marie was born June 14, 1928 in Lafayette, born to the late Roy Griggs & Nellie Day Griggs Caruthers. Marie married the love of her life, Elder William Johnson on January 2, 1947. They shared 70 amazing years together. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2017. In addition to her parents & husband, she was preceded in death by her step- father, James Freely Caruthers; brothers, J.R. Griggs & Kenneth Griggs; step-sisters, Dorothy Meador & Bonnie White.
She was a member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: son and daughter-in-law, Bill & Pam Johnson of Franklin; grandchildren & their spouses, Shea & husband, John Peay of Bowling Green, Gregg & wife, Gina Johnson, Lee McLemore & Lisa all of Franklin; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Peay, Abigail Peay, Emma Johnson; sister, Betty Wooten as well as a host of extended family.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, Tennessee.