Commie Jo “CJ” Hall, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Thursday night, August 11, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Bowling Green Medical Center.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 19 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Crafton Funeral Home. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
She was born in Franklin and graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in 1966. She would remain a resident of Franklin the rest of her life. She married Donald Hall in 1966 and remained married until his death. She had two children, Russell in 1968 and Clifford in 1970.
She was a non-traditional graduate of Western Kentucky University attaining an educational rank 1 degree. CJ was active member of Franklin Presbyterian Church and loved singing in the choir. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a Librarian in the local school system (1979-2006) who touched many young lives in a positive way. She had a soft spot for students that needed extra support and encouragement to reach their full potential. A special pleasure of hers was being approached by her former students and catching up on their lives.
After her teaching career, she worked at the Simpson County Historical Archives for many years. Her volunteerism was well known in the community. She especially loved helping at the local Room at the Inn extending her hand to those who needed a little extra help. CJ was loved dearly by her family and friends and she more than returned that love to them.
CJ was preceded in death by her husband Donald W Hall and her parents Gladys Turner Hendricks and Joe Leslie Hendricks.
Survived by her Son Russell W. Hall (Alma Hall) and Clifford L. Hall. Grandchildren, Kathleen Fortier, Alexander J Bally (Karina Bally), and Alyssa N Bally. Great Grandchildren, Noah Bally and Ava Bally.