Mr. Jonathan A. Phillips, age 47 of Franklin, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Franklin Simpson Nursing and Rehab Center in Franklin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 10:35 pm
