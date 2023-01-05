Johnny Earl Kitchens, age 65, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Sunday, January 1, 2023. Cremation followed the service.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late Paul Kitchens and Betty Gregory Crump. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Franklin.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hicks Kitchens of Bowling Green; a half brother, Ricky Crump of Cave City and his sister, Carol S. Kitchens of Cincinnati, Ohio.
