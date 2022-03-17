Dorothy Ruth Esposito, age 94, of Franklin, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A native of Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Richard Edward Rouse and Mina Ophelia Rouse. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Esposito.
She is survived by two daughters, Ruth Garriott (John) of Portland, Tennessee and Beth Thorogood (Rod) of Margate, Florida; three grandchildren, Kelsie Perez (Chris), Zane Garriott (Madison Renee) and Nigel Thorogood along with eight great grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fix Foundation, 2132 Kenneth Utley Drive, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.
