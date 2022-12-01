Marjorie Marie Fones w-pic

Marjorie Marie Fones, age 94, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 3:04 p.m. at her residence.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Marjorie was born on March 24, 1928 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late William John Barfield and the late Betty (Hudson) Barfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Max Stewart Fones and a daughter, Virginia Lee Fones.
She is survived by four children, Mary Ellen Fones Schnabel (Roger) of Lexington, William Michael Fones of Norris, Tennessee, John Mark Fones (Natalie) of Bowling Green, and Matthew Hudson Fones (Anne-Taylor) of Nashville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Melissa Mahoney, Gary Shively, Jeremiah Fones, Megan Long, Cory Fones, Cydney Fones, Audrey Fones, Katherine Fones and Caroline Fones; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elizabeth Hitchings of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Betty Mae Hayhurst of Annandale, Virginia and Pauline Fitch of Acworth, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie and Max were married in Norfolk, Virginia and then moved to Knoxville, Tennessee until Max graduated from the University of Tennessee.
After graduating, Marjorie, Max and Mary Ellen moved to Crossville, Tennessee where Mike was later born. Several years later the family moved to Corbin where Virginia Lee was born. In the late 1950s, the family moved to Columbia where both John Mark and Matt were born. The family moved to Henderson prior to moving to Franklin in the late 1960s where they lived the rest of their lives.
Marjorie is remembered for being a loving wife, wonderful mother, devoted sister, and caring friend. Marjorie was a homemaker at heart who considered raising her family in a loving home to be her greatest accomplishment.
Marjorie was a member of First Baptist Church, Franklin, for over 50 years. She was retired from Franklin Aluminum.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church, 303 East Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
