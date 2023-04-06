Robert McClellan Johnson, age 80, of Franklin, died Friday, March 31, 2023 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 4 at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 8:44 am
