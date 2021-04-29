Mrs. Eleanor Brown, age 87, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at 5:00 AM at the Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 at 11 a.m. with burial following in McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Simpson County, KY.
Eleanor was born on April 17, 1934 in Simpson County, KY to the late James Henry Martin and the late Ola Mae (Wilson) Hamm. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Will D. Brown, and two brothers, Loyd Hamm and Terry Hamm.
She is survived by two sisters, Glenda Hadley of Manilla, IN and Gayle Scott of Portland, TN; three nephews and three nieces; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Eleanor graduated from Sumner County High School in Portland, TN. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Eleanor was a claims processor for American General Life Insurance Company. She was a member of the Simpson County Homemakers and was the treasurer of McKendree Chapel Church Cemetery in Simpson County. Eleanor loved to sew and cross stitch.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to McKendree Chapel Cemetery (envelopes available at the funeral home).
