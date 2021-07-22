Judy Gray Lamb Monroe, age 76, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 21 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, with burial at Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Judy was born on November 16, 1944 in Franklin to the late Jesse Gray and Eleanor Goosetree Lamb.
She was a wonderful wife to Arthur “Sonny” Monroe for 59 years; a loving mother to her three children, Danny Monroe (Jamy) of Savannah, Georgia, Troy Monroe (Laura) of Franklin and Cristi Freese (Dax) of Bowling Green; an amazing Grammy to her six grandchildren, Wren and Tatum Monroe, Peri and Addison Monroe, Nash and Leighton Freese. She is also survived by four sisters, Sandra Moody, Carol Bayles, Cathy Carver, and Suellen Walton, all of Franklin; two sister-in-laws, Seretta Maxwell and Sheila Flatt, both of Nashville, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was a 1962 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. She was a member of Franklin First Baptist Church where she enjoyed volunteering. She retired from Franklin Bank & Trust Company after more than 48 years, where she was a senior vice president. Judy loved spending time with family and she was an excellent cook.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104.
