Luther Carl Slack, age 63, of Lafayette, Tennessee died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 5 at Crafton Funeral with burial in Groves Family Cemetery in Portland, Tennessee.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 8:07 am
