Margaret Ann Russell, age 77, of Franklin, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 20 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Old Union Cemetery in Warren County.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Bunie Gilmer and Aline Bray Gilmer.
She was a member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church in Warren County. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved knitting toboggans for the homeless and also loved a good yard sale. In addition, she was an avid flower and garden lover. She always looked forward to getting together with her Wednesday Ladies Group.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Gilmer.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Russell of Franklin; three children, Lorie Patterson (Joe), John Russell (Melanie) and Audrey Phillips (Sam) all of Franklin; grandchildren, Keith Rafferty (Jen), Ben Rafferty (Jamie), Kelsey Gardner (Mike), Trent Patterson (Skyler), Jackson Russell, Belle Phillips, Seth Phillips, Will Phillips and Laurel Phillips; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Daniel, Gia and Savannah.
The family has requested that memorial gifts be made to support.researchautism.org/Chicago2022/Mike
