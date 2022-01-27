Lassie Gregory Page, age 93, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 20 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Lassie was born on March 18, 1928 in Franklin to the late, Lonnie H. Coley and the also late, Lou Ollie (Patterson) Coley. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, John Douglas Gregory and husband, Leon Page.
She is survived by her son, Brad Gregory (Nancy) of Franklin; two grandsons, Brad Gregory II (Leigh Anne) of Franklin and John Gregory (Stephanie) of Bowling Green; eight great-grandchildren, Colton “Spud” Gregory (fiancé: Chely), Riley Gregory, Mason Gregory, Gunner Gregory, Paige Gregory, Piper Gregory, Myla Gregory, Meredith Gregory; and her two caregivers, Jo Carol Conn and Phyllis Berry.
Lassie was a 1946 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklin. Early in her career, she worked at the National Store in downtown Franklin and also was a retired founding employee of Franklin Bank & Trust Company where she retired as Senior Vice President after 42 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, vacationing in Orange Beach, Alabama, gardening, traveling, and playing cards.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made out to a church, charity, organization of your choice in memory of Ms. Lassie Page.
