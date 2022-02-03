Willard Johnson, age 78, of Butler County, died Monday, January 24, 2022 at his residence in Alvaton.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 27 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Blackjack Cemetery.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 7:17 am
