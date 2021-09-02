Viola Drake, age 90, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 10:35 p.m. at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green.
A graveside memorial service was held Thursday, August 26 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Viola was born March 5, 1931 in Simpson County to the late Carl Reuben Morgan and the late Grace Farley Morgan. She was the wife of the late Ernest Drake and was preceded in death by her son Phil A. Drake, DMD.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Lauren Moe (Geoffrey) of Bowling Green; a great granddaughter, Sophie Grace Moe, daughter-in-law, Janet Drake (Michael Cronin) of Russellville; several nieces and nephews.
Viola was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ. She was a retired bookkeeper for 40 plus years for Drake and Son Plumbing and Heating. Viola enjoyed gardening, reading and spoiling her great granddaughter, Sophie.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin Church of Christ 700 South Main Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.