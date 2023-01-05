Ricky Cook, age 59, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 30 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn.
Ricky was born February 8, 1963 in Bowling Green to the late Bub Cook and the late Sue Evelyn (Pickard) Cook. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Gaylon Cook and James Cook; a sister, Jean Forbes; brother-in-law, Jeff Smith; and grandson, Parker Boyd.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Arttie Cook; five sons, Jason Cook (Jessica) of Franklin, Roger Boyd of Auburn, Joshua Boyd (Pea) of Bowling Green, Dustin Cook (Cindy) of Auburn, and Tommy Cook (Kelsea) of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Grant Cook, Abbey Cook, Jordin Boyd, Bryson Boyd, Camdyn Boyd, Ayden Mitton, Izzabella Cook, Adyson Barton, Bennett Barton and Kenzie Barton; three brothers, Billy Ray Lester (Joyce) of Bowling Green, Steven Dale Lester (Margie) of Franklin, and David Cook (Sharon) of Franklin; two sisters, Carolyn Lester of Franklin and Debbie Smith of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Bitsy.
Ricky enjoyed fishing, spending time with kids and his wife, walking on the beach, country cruising and loved grilling.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105 or can be made online at www.stjude.org. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.