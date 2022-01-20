Charles “Charlie” Cary, age 77, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:43 p.m. at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 29 at 5 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held before the service from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Charlie was born on May 29, 1944 in Caruthersville, Missouri to the late Luther R. Cary and the late Bonnie Nell (Morgan) Cary. He is also preceded in death by siblings, Carl Cary, Morgan Cary, Fat Cary and Laura Cary James.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Jo (Graham) Cary; a daughter, Allyson Rushin (Cody) of Franklin; three grandchildren, Brandon Boyer (Cheyenne), Hannah Nichols and Arya Rushin; one sister, Nancy Baker (Curt) of Dunnellon, Florida; four nieces, Karen Corder (Larry), Linda Massey (Rick), Susan Schmetling and Chris Vaccaro; six nephews, Scott Cary (Sue), Jim Baker, Curt Baker, Jr. (Mariam), Mike Cary, David Cary and Derrick Smith; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Charlie attended Round Pond Presbyterian Church in Simpson, County. He retired from General Motors in Bowling Green as an assembly line operator. Charlie was also a mechanic and a farmer. If something had a motor, he could fix it.
He was a member of the Warren County Coon Hunters Association, the South Central Pullers and the Liar’s Table at Rylan’s Restaurant. What made him unique, was that he always played to win. Charlie was easy going and just a good guy. His many nicknames consisted of Big Charlie, Poppy, Champ, Cholly! Good bye Cholly!
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd. Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes will be provided the day of the service and visitation.
