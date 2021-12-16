Jennie Faye Eldridge, age 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:58 a.m. at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Mrs. Eldridge’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Faye was born April 10, 1938 in Portland, Tennessee to the late Dee Searcy and the late Jewel (Harshaw) Searcy Perry. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Luther “Slick” Vordell Eldridge; a son, Jerry Eldridge; a sister, Ruth Anderson; four brothers, JL Searcy, Junior Searcy, Jackie Searcy, and Charlie Searcy; and her step-father, Marshall Perry.
She is survived by her son, Larry Eldridge of Franklin; four grandchildren, Larah Eldridge of Franklin, Dustin Eldridge of Franklin, Montgomery Eldridge of Franklin, and Deanna Roberts of Franklin; five great-grandchildren, Breanna Roberts, Tristan Roberts, Meghan Roberts, John Luke Dillihay and Jameson Tatum; three great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Reese Searcy of Pleasant Hill, Tennessee.
Faye was a graduate of Portland High School in Portland, Tennessee. She was a homemaker. Faye loved flowers, enjoyed going to races with her husband, Luther, and looked forward to spending time with her grandkids.
