A former Franklin resident, Betty Louise Vance Roach, age 87, of Indianapolis, Indiana died Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
A graveside service was held Saturday, February 5 at Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Barcus “Dick” Vance and Estal Ferrell Vance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Roach; brother, Donald Vance; and sisters, Nadine King, Linda Vance Towe and Lena Mae Vance.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Roach Pfeiffer of Indianapolis and William Mike Roach of North Port, Florida; two sisters and two brothers, Joyce Sampson of Woodburn and Patsy Calvert of Indianapolis, Billy Ray Vance and Jimmy W. Vance both of Franklin; three grandchildren, Richie Pfeiffer, Angie Roach Gray and Joseph Roach along with five great grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews.