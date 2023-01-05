Lois “Deanie” Herndon w-pic

Lois “Deanie” Herndon, age 78, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 4:55 a.m. at the Hopkins Center in Woodburn.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 30 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Deanie was born December 21st, 1944 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Harry Amos Gardner and the late Nora (Clark) Gardner. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Herndon; and two brothers, Fred Gardner and Dwayne Gardner.
She is survived by three children, Jerilyn Hippler (Scott) of Panama City Beach, Florida, Mitch Herndon (Marsha) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Annissa Warner (Chris) of Rockfield; three grandchildren, Hayley Lawrence (Steven), Brandon Warner, and Barrett Warner; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Hayden, Alden and Avery; one sister, Elsie Barbee of Springfield, Tennessee; one brother, Robert Gardner (Shirley) of Greenville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Deanie was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ. She was a retired LPN for Dr. Karen Northern. Deanie was a “Band Mom”, grandmother to the youth group, a Senior Saint, enjoyed cooking, sewing, and catering to others.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Taylor Christian Camp in c/o Franklin Church of Christ 700 South Main St., Franklin, Ky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.