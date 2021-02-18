Mrs. Janice Kay Neice, age 71, of Franklin, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Bowling Green.
Ms. Neice’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Janice was born on April 20, 1949 in Lagrange, Indiana to the late William Lewis Kitchen and the late Doris Mae Landis Kitchen. She was the wife of the late Henry Neice. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Slack; a great granddaughter, Londyn Bibb; and a brother, Charles Kitchen.
She is survived by her children, Shawn Clayton (Michael) of Bowling Green and Heather Cook of Bee Spring, Kentucky; five sisters, Roseann Davis of Sturgis, Michigan, Laura Minnicks of Auburn, Dorothy Scott of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and Martha Ladd and Phyllis Gentry both of Orlinda, Tennessee; a brother, Phillip Kitchen of Franklin; and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Janice was a member of Center Pointe Church in Bowling Green. She was a retired office worker from Simpson County Bank and Franklin Bank and Trust Company.
