David “Chigger” Vaughn, 77, of Franklin, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 25 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 5:09 am
David “Chigger” Vaughn, 77, of Franklin, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 25 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.