A former Simpson County Coroner, Gary W. Crafton, age 58, of Franklin, died Sunday morning, Jan. 31, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 6 at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Raymond Holt Crafton and Helen Vance Crafton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Crafton.
He was a 1980 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School, past president of the Franklin-Simpson Quarterback Club and served on the Board of Directors as well as president of the Kentucky Coroner’s Association.
Gary’s career included 40 years as a Kentucky licensed funeral director with Crafton Funeral Home and over 35 years with the Simpson County Coroner’s office as deputy coroner and coroner.
He was a member of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church.
Anyone that ever knew Gary knew he was a die hard Louisville Cardinal fan.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Jennifer Meador Crafton of Franklin; daughter, Anne Hayden Satterly and husband Landon of Franklin; granddaughter, Annie Jo Satterly of Franklin; sister, Pam Hammonds and husband Steve of Franklin; sister in law, Ann Mary Crafton of Franklin; two nieces, Mary Thomas Vincent and husband Eric and Shanna Wisdom and husband Art all of Franklin; one nephew, Patrick Crafton and wife Kristin of Franklin; great nephews, Andrew Vincent, Hunter Crafton, Cameron Wisdom, Luke Crafton, Connor Vincent, Corbin Vincent, Sam Wisdom, Salem Crafton; great niece, Della Crafton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Simpson County Honor Guard, in care of Jamie Blewett, Post Office Box 1043, Franklin, Kentucky 42135.
Online condolences may be made at www.crafton