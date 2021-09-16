James Allen Manning, age 90 of Franklin, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. at his residence.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 13 at First Baptist Church in Franklin with interment at Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Manning was born on March 28, 1931 in Bowling Green, to his parents, Will Paul Manning and Thelma Dobbs Manning. He was a graduate of College High School, Bowling Green and Lain Institute, Evansville, Indiana. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Franklin.
Along with his parents, brothers Kenneth Manning, Paul Manning, Jr. and Robert (Bid) Manning are deceased.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Houchens Manning; four daughters, Diane Hawkins (Tom), Kathy Poston (Scott), Julie Griffin (Denny) and Sarah Adams (Craig) all of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Poston (Heather), Laura Holt (Neil), Jordan Hawkins (Heather), Lindsay England (Brent), Tye Burklow (Caitlin), Bryce Burklow (Kayla), Emily Flora (Craig), Natalynne Adams and Mallory Adams; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Ann Grant (Ed) of Franklin, Tennessee and Pat Manning of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed life to the fullest, with his friends and especially his family. He raised cattle, traveled, attended WKU basketball and football games, Tennessee Walking Horse Shows, especially the Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee, which he attended for 51 years without missing a night. He retired from Potter and Brumfield in 1984 after 27 years.
In his memory, donate to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104 or Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson, P.O. Box 888, Franklin, Kentucky 42135-0888 or Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, Kentucky 40972-0067.
