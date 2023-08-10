Julianne Perkins Owen, age 77, of Franklin, passed away at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 8 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with internment in Cedar Cross Cemetery on Cedar Cross Church Road in Scottsville.
Julianne was born on July 20, 1946 in Scottsville to the late Marcellus Perkins and the late Lila Wayne (Smith) Perkins. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Perkins; a brother, Jimmy Perkins; and a niece, Angie Cook Stephens.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mika Anne Forshee (Jim) Chrissy Cummings (Kelly) all of Franklin; three grandchildren, Anne Reid Forshee, Kristopher Cummings, Bree Anslea Forshee; and several nieces and nephews.
She retired from Franklin-Simpson Nursing Rehabilitation Center in 2021 after spending nearly 20 years working in medical records and social service activities. Julianne also spent more than 10 years in medical records at Franklin-Simpson Hospital. Julianne also worked many years as a licensed cosmetologist in Scottsville and Franklin.
Julianne, also known as “Nanny” loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Nanny was a blessing to everyone she met. She was the best Mother and grandmother ever and will be missed by all, but is now at peace with the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society in Julianne’s memory. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
