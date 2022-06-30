Haskell Brown, Jr., age 78, of Franklin, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at The Medical Center in Franklin.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where funeral services were held Monday, June 27 with burial in McKendree Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Haskell Brown, Sr. and Novis Belle Pedigo Brown. Brown was a farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Magdalene Miller Brown of Franklin; two sisters, Ruby Hoskins and Martha Williams both of Franklin along with several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com