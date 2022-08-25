Eunice “Toon” Alford, 90, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 4:21 a.m. at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 23 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Whites Chapel Church Cemetery in Drake, Kentucky.
Eunice was born on November 19, 1931 in Drake to the late Willie Allen McDonald and the late Braskie Jane (Cantrell) McDonald. She is also preceded in death by her spouse, Garland Condet Alford; a daughter, Pat Coffee; granddaughter, Susan Tibbs; great-grandson, Jonathan Scott; and one great-great granddaughter.
She is survived by five children, Larry “Bear” Alford (Kim) of Portland, Tennessee, Lenda Mock (William) of Franklin, Lanny Alford of Franklin, Billy Alford of Albany, Kentucky and Peggy Crafton of Franklin; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Eunice was a member of El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin where she formerly led a Sunday school class. She was a retired laborer of the Franklin Shirt Factory and loved talking on the phone to her friends and family.
