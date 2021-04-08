Ernestine (Woodward) Hughes, age 100, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Christian Health Care in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 2 at New Friendship Baptist Church with Brother Barry Raley officiating and burial in Auburn Cemetery.
Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
She was born in Logan County on Jan. 7, 1921 to the late Wrennie Weaver and Amanda Marie (Clay) Woodward.
She was a 1937 graduate of Auburn High School, in her younger years worked at the Hosiery Mill in Auburn, was a farmer and a member of New Friendship Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hughes; son, James Ralph Hughes; three brothers, Chester Woodward, Joe Woodward and Tom Woodward; and two sisters, Alva Clay Woodward and Mattie Lovan.
Ernestine is survived by her three sons, Shelby Hughes (Pat) of Auburn, Jimmy Hughes of Auburn and Tim Hughes (Lori) of Frankfort; her sister, Ruth Orndorff of Russellville; two grandchildren, Travis Hughes (Robin) and Jennifer Hughes; and three great grandchildren, Robert Lane Lawson, Dalton Wren Lawson and Shelby James “S.J.” Hughes.
The family asks that donations be made to the New Friendship Baptist Church or Gideons. Envelopes will be available at the Church.
Pallbearers: Tony Woodward, Travis Hughes, John H. Orndorff, Donald Logan, Bryan Lovan and Jeff Fowler.