Sybil Harris, age 74, of Franklin, died Monday, June 19, 2023 at Portland Signature Health Care in Portland, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 24 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in White’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 3:38 pm
