Cheryl Watkins, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her residence in Franklin.
A memorial service was held Thursday, November 17 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Ms. Watkins’ wishes are to be cremated after the memorial service.
Cheryl was born on May 5th, 1957 in Mount Holly, New Jersey to the late Lloyd Raines and the late Joan (Carr) Chambers. She is also preceded in death by her step-mother, Nancy Raines; son, Jeremiah Watkins; and three siblings, Cindy Holmes, Christina Troutt, and Lloyd John Raines.
She is survived by her 3 children, Nancy Cleveland-Stadler (Dale) of Bowling Green, Jonathan Watkins (Lora) of Franklin and Racheal Haley (Kevin) of Rockfield; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and some nieces and nephews.
Cheryl enjoyed to sew, garden, play cards, be a mom, her grandkids and collecting things. It’s been said, she was the glue that held the family together. She was a homemaker and caretaker.
