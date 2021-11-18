Billy Joe Cowles, 77, of Franklin, died Tuesday, November 10, 2021 at Franklin Simpson Nursing and Rehab Center in Franklin.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cowles wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Edgar Cowles and Virginia Stanley Cowles. He was a self employed carpenter and was a deacon at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Portland, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carey Cowles; brothers, Darrell Cowles, Jimmy Cowles and James Edgar Cowles.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Carrol Finn Cowles of Franklin; three brothers, Bobby Glen Cowles, William Cowles (Nina), and Bobby Glen Cowles, II (Tina) all of Franklin; one sister, Wanda Watkins (Donnie) of Auburn; two daughters, Cindy Johnson (Ricky) of Franklin and Norma Laster (Greg) of Russellville; four grandchildren, Billy Johnson and Adam Johnson of Franklin, Joseph Shaffer of Russellville and Susan Ray (Bobby) of Maryland; 19 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com